Sports

Verstappen widens gap on Hamilton in Austria

Jun 28, 2021 06:00 am

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix by a massive 35.743sec yesterday to power 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship battle.

Verstappen led from start to finish at Austria's Red Bull Ring, with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Hamilton second, after a late stop for fresh tyres to bag a bonus point for the fastest lap.

"Unbelievable. The car was on fire today," said Verstappen, 23, over the team radio.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was third, holding off Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez by just 0.527sec. - REUTERS

Sports

Verstappen wins to stretch lead

Related Stories

Ducati Multistrada V4 S ready to go the distance

Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins dramatic Azerbaijan GP

Former FIA chief and racer Max Mosley dies at 81

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MOTORSPORTS