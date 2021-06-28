Verstappen widens gap on Hamilton in Austria

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix by a massive 35.743sec yesterday to power 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship battle.

Verstappen led from start to finish at Austria's Red Bull Ring, with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Hamilton second, after a late stop for fresh tyres to bag a bonus point for the fastest lap.

"Unbelievable. The car was on fire today," said Verstappen, 23, over the team radio.