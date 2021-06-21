Verstappen wins French GP to stretch lead over Hamilton

Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix yesterday to extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers' title race to 12 points.

The Red Bull driver hunted down and overtook the Mercedes world champion with over a lap to go in Le Castellet to claim his third win in seven races this season.

This was a massive statement by the Dutch driver and his resurgent Red Bull team, who won their third successive race after Monaco and Baku.