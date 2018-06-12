Vettel in 50th and 'perfect' GP win

Sebastian Vettel lifting the Canadian GP trophy. It was his second win in Canada, after the one in 2013 for Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel claimed the 50th win of his career and reclaimed the lead of this year's world championship yesterday morning (Singapore time) when he ended Lewis Hamilton's run of supremacy at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The four-time champion German drove his Ferrari with near flawless aplomb to convert his 54th pole position into a triumphant afternoon, ahead of Finn Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and the determined Dutchman Max Verstappen, who was third for Red Bull.

It ended the defending four-time champion's hopes of a record-equalling seventh win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where he won from pole for the last three years.

It was Ferrari's first win in Canada since 2004 and came from their first pole there in 17 years.

LATE CHARGE

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who clocked the fastest lap at the end, managed to resist a late charge from Hamilton in the closing laps.

He retained fourth place ahead of the Englishman, who extended his record points scoring run to 32 races.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen finished sixth in the second Ferrari.

German Nico Huelkenberg came home seventh ahead of his Renault teammate Spaniard Carlos Sainz, Frenchman Esteban Ocon of Force India and Monegasque Charles Leclerc of Sauber.

"Perfect is a good way to describe this," said a delighted Vettel.

"I said yesterday that this place means a lot to Ferrari and to have a race like this is unbelievable.

"After a long stretch here without a Ferrari win, I looked around and the people are so very happy. It means a lot.

"There's a long way to go in the season so I am not bothered about the title now."

Vettel added that the win was special because it came 40 years after Canadian Gilles Villeneuve had won his first race for Ferrari.