Vettel denies Hamilton a fifth straight home win

Sebastian Vettel won the British Grand Prix for Ferrari yesterday to deny Lewis Hamilton a fifth straight home victory and move eight points clear at the top of the Formula One standings.

In a thrilling race with two safety-car periods, reigning champion Hamilton went from pole position to the rear of the field before finishing second for Mercedes in a superb fightback.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was third and Valtteri Bottas fourth in the second Mercedes.

The victory extended Vettel's total in the drivers' championship to 171 points, with Hamilton on 163. Vettel's win wrecked Hamilton's hopes of a record sixth overall at the storied track, but the Englishman - who was last after a collision with Raikkonen on the opening lap - produced a heroic drive to end second. - REUTERS, AFP

BRITISH GP (Top 5)

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:27:29.784

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +2.264s

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) +3.652s

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +8.883s

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) +9.500s