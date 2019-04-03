Vettel working on rectifying Bahrain GP errors

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has "homework" to do to iron out the errors which may have cost him a win at the Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday.

The German driver seized the lead at the start from teammate Charles Leclerc but was soon reeled in by the 21-year-old, who passed Vettel on the sixth lap in only his second race for Ferrari.

Vettel's race unravelled further when he spun while defending second place from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who was handed victory when Monegasque-born Leclerc suffered an engine problem with only 10 laps to go in the race.

The spin caused Vettel's tyre to delaminate and the ensuing vibrations led his front wing to fall off a few corners, forcing him in for an extra pitstop.

"I had a look at it again, certainly it was my mistake," the four-time world champion, who finished fifth, said.

"Obviously, our race could have been a bit better without that spin at that time. Nevertheless, it was a difficult race. So plenty of homework on my side."

The German was also unhappy with his car's performance.

"It was quite clear that I couldn't go at the pace that Charles had," Vettel said.

"Charles said a couple of times that he was quite happy with the car... I was not entirely happy, struggling mostly with the rear end of the car." - REUTERS