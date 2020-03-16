Viktor Axelsen claims All England crown

Danish shuttler Viktor Axelsen clinched the All England Open title yesterday after defeating Taiwan's world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen 21-13, 21-14 in the men's singles final.

The seventh-ranked Axelsen had to hit back to beat Malaysian world No. 13 Lee Zii Jia 17-21, 21-13, 21-19 in the semi-finals.

Chou had an easier ride as his opponent, Denmark's Anders Antonsen, retired while trailing 17-14 in the first game.