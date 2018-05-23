Virtual reality the draw at Decathlon’s fourth and biggest store

Customers can expect a more immersive experience when they step into Decathlon's upcoming store at Stadium Boulevard in Kallang.

Through virtual simulations and augmented reality, they will be able to try products out in an environment that emulates real life.

Called the Decathlon Singapore Lab, it will be the retailer's fourth store and its biggest yet at 5,000 sq m. It is expected to open in January next year.

In order to enhance the user experience, this store will heavily incorporate technology into its operation. Customers looking for a pair of shoes can get a foot scan, for instance. Other plans include mobile payment and play areas outside the store.

On the concept of the Lab, Decathlon's Asia CEO Yves Claude said: "We are trying to make something different. Expectations of customers will change... A lot of technology, a lot of space to do sports.

"Things are going very fast. Our job is to raise our heads and see towards the future."

He was speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Decathlon and Sport Singapore (SportSG) at Decathlon's Bedok store yesterday.

Under the agreement, SportSG will partner Decathlon on a slew of initiatives to promote an active and healthy lifestyle through sports.

Active Health Labs, which are part of the social movement Active Health that aims to empower individuals to be healthy, will be set up in several Decathlon stores.

The Active Health Labs will have programmes that serve to educate and advise members of the public on their health.

Decathlon will also sponsor equipment and apparel for ActiveSG's 10 academies and clubs, which will collaborate with the sports goods retailer to carry out sports workshops and roadshows.

Decathlon products will also be made available across the country through vending machines at ActiveSG Sport Centres.

On the partnership, SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin said: "We share a common purpose which is to make sport accessible.

"They come with a good price point, high-quality products, (and) most importantly, they come with ideas on how to improve participation.

"It's going to provide a lot of vibrancy to the Kallang area.

"Their designs are innovative. They have provided very well for us to help people to understand that it doesn't cost a lot." - KIMBERLY KWEK