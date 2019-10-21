Wales pip France with late try
Wales' Ross Moriarty scored the winning try as they exploited their numerical superiority to rally for a 20-19 victory over France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals yesterday, after French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina had been shown a red card.
In a repeat of the semi-final between the two nations in 2011, when France won after Sam Warburton was sent off, the Six Nations champions overhauled a nine-point deficit after Vahaamahina was dismissed for foul play in the 49th minute.
Replacement loose forward Moriarty crossed in the 74th minute to give Wales an eighth win in their last nine meetings with France and set up a semi-final against South Africa, who defeated hosts Japan 26-3 in last night's other quarter-final. - REUTERS
