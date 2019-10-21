Wales pip France with late try

Wales' Ross Moriarty scored the winning try as they exploited their numerical superiority to rally for a 20-19 victory over France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals yesterday, after French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina had been shown a red card.

In a repeat of the semi-final between the two nations in 2011, when France won after Sam Warburton was sent off, the Six Nations champions overhauled a nine-point deficit after Vahaamahina was dismissed for foul play in the 49th minute.