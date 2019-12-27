Sports

Wales rugby fullback Liam Williams to leave Saracens

Dec 27, 2019 06:00 am

Wales rugby fullback Liam Williams will rejoin his former club Scarlets at the end of the season from English side Saracens, both clubs announced yesterday.

Williams, 28, helped Saracens win the Champions Cup and Premiership last season and was part of the Wales team who won this year's Six Nations Grand Slam.

He is the first major player to leave Saracens after they were handed a 35-point deduction for breaching salary-cap regulations and fined £5.36 million (S$9.4m), a decision the club chose not to appeal.

Williams played four times in this year's Rugby World Cup and scored two tries, but missed the semi-final against eventual champions South Africa due to an ankle injury. - REUTERS

Athletics

Fraser-Pryce eyes sprint double in Tokyo

