Watch out for Verstappen, Red Bull boss warns Hamilton

Max Verstappen is the driver five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will fear the most this season, said the Dutchman's Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen, 21, won two races last year, with a third victory snatched from his grasp after a collision while leading in Brazil, and ended the season fourth overall.

Hamilton, 34, won 11 races for Mercedes on his way to the title while four-time world champion Vettel, 31, was runner-up having won five.

"Max, if you look at his performance in the second half of the (last) year, was the second-highest points scorer to Lewis," Horner said.

"I don't think he lacks anything that they have, if we can provide him the tools to do the job. I think he's probably the driver that they fear the most."

Verstappen was the sport's youngest driver when he made his debut with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old and the youngest ever winner at 18 at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.