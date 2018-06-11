Winning start for Springboks' new skipper

South Africa's new rugby captain Siya Kolisi was a bag of nerves when the Springboks were blown away by a rampant England in the early stages of Saturday's first test at Ellis Park.

But he praised his charges for rallying to win the match after trailing 24-3.

"I was very nervous as we didn't expect to have such a tough time early in the game, but we have guys who had been in situations like that before," the first black player to captain the Springboks said after his side won 42-39.