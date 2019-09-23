Wins for England, Italy and Ireland at the Rugby World Cup

England got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a scrappy start in Sapporo last night with a 35-3 Pool C victory over Tonga, as Manu Tuilagi scored two tries while skipper Owen Farrell added 15 points with the boot.

Tuilagi's double was followed by a second-half try to Jamie George, and England secured the bonus-point try through Luke Cowan-Dickie in the 77th minute.

A team will receive one extra point if they score four or more tries in a match.