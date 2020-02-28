World Floorball C'ship qualifiers cancelled, but S'pore through to Finals

The Singapore men's floorball team posing with their Australian counterparts at a friendly match on Wednesday at Our Tampines Hub. Singapore won 7-6.

Singapore have qualified for the men's World Floorball Championship (WFC) from Dec 4-12, following the cancellation of the region's qualifiers in Thailand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Floorball Federation yesterday ruled that the four top-ranked teams in the Asia-Oceania zone will take part in this year's 16-team showpiece tournament in Finland.

The region's qualifiers were originally scheduled in Bangkok from March 2-6, but had to be called off due to several health measures, including a 14-day quarantine for travellers from affected countries (China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore).

Besides the Republic, who are ranked world No. 16, Australia (13), Thailand (14) and Japan (17) are also through to the WFC.

SOME SLINGERS' GAMES OFF

Meanwhile, the Asean Basketball League announced that it will postpone 21 games next month, including the Singapore Slingers' home match against Formosa Dreamers on Sunday, and away games at Saigon Heat (March 10 and 22) and Macau Wolf Warriors (March 12).