World Para Bowling Tour Series in Singapore for second straight year

Singapore has become the first country to host the World Para Bowling Tour Series for a second straight year, thanks to a $100,000 donation from the Micron Foundation.

The Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) announced yesterday that Micron Foundation, the non-profit entity of computer chipmaker Micron Technology, has pledged the six-figure sum to host the Singapore leg at the Temasek Club from July 24-27.

The other two legs will be in Bangkok (Sept 16-22) and Manila (Nov 10-15).

The meet will offer local and international para-bowlers sparring opportunities in the lead-up to the Asean Para Games next January.

South-east Asian countries taking part are also likely to use the event as a selection trial for the Asean Para Games.

Micron employees will support this year's event in various capacities, such as team liaison officers and lane marshals.

Micron vice-president and Singapore country manager, Chen Kok Sing, said: "We have witnessed the tenacity and sportsmanship exemplified by the para-athletes over the years, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them realise their potential."

The SDSC aims to use the event to increase public awareness of disability sports.

Said SDSC president Kevin Wong: "We are very thankful to Micron's continued support in sponsoring us to organise the World Para Bowling Tour Series."

Para-bowler Ismail Hussain, who won the men's singles and all-events title last year, said : "I wasn't surprised to know that Singapore will host the tour again because the organisers last year did a great job... The team have trained hard leading up to the series and we'll give it a fight to finish first overall."