World Para meet in S’pore

Some 173 athletes from 26 nations will compete in the 2019 Singapore World Para Swimming World Series, which kicks off on May 10, organisers said yesterday.

The series will make its debut in Asia and is the first world-level para-swimming competition held in Singapore.

It has attracted world-class swimmers such as four-time American Jessica Long, who has 13 gold, six silver and four bronze Paralympic medals.

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong will also renew his rivalry with Filipino Ernie Gawilan in the S1-S13 50m freestyle.