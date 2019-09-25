World Rugby admits ‘challenges’ with refereeing
World Rugby criticised refereeing standards at the World Cup yesterday, following a number of controversies in the tournament's opening days.
The governing body said there had been "initial challenges" with the use of technology and communications between match officials at the tournament in Japan.
"Following the usual review of matches, the match officials team recognise that performances over the opening weekend of Rugby World Cup 2019 were not consistently of the standards set by World Rugby and themselves," a statement said.
"But World Rugby is confident of the highest standards of officiating moving forward."
One incident that was missed was Reece Hodge's high shot on Fiji's Peceli Yato went unpunished at the time, but the Australian was later cited and will face a disciplinary hearing today. - AFP
