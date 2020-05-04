Sports

World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont mulls over global season

Bill Beaumont. PHOTO: AFP
May 04, 2020 06:00 am

Newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said yesterday plans for a global season are in the early phases of discussion.

Former England captain Beaumont, 68, who beat ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot to the position over the weekend, said the Covid-19 pandemic had sparked the idea about northern and southern hemisphere campaigns aligning.

Reports in Britain's The Rugby Paper claim European sides and teams from countries such as World Cup winners South Africa could play at the same time of the year.

"These are very much in the embryo stage at the moment. People are talking because what has stimulated the debate is the position regarding this year," Beaumont said.

"The north go south in one month then immediately afterwards the sides would go north. We have to bear in mind that we have to take all stakeholders with us," he added.

Beaumont admitted to facing a challenge from various leagues, unions and domestic sides based in Europe. He also added that he would like to change eligibility rules to permit individuals to represent different nations despite having already featured for another. - AFP

