Youth squash player Sneha reaches q-finals of world junior meet

She was unseeded and did not expect to go far at the World Junior Squash Championships in Chennai.

But Sneha Sivakumar still went further than any other Singaporean had done in the tournament when she bowed out in the quarter-finals, after an 11-5, 11-8, 11-8 loss to English third seed Lucy Turmel on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Singaporean had upset two seeds - England's sixth seed Elise Lazarus and Egypt's 12th seed Ingy Hammouda - en route to her top-eight finish in the Under-19 competition. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ