2-day suspensions for See and John

Jockeys Joseph See and S John were handed two-day suspensions for careless riding over the weekend.

John's suspension took immediate effect, while See - who has been engaged to ride on Saturday - will serve his sentence from Sunday.

See was the rider of Satellite Warrior in last Sunday's Race 3. Near the 200m mark, he allowed his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of Big Day, who had to be checked to avoid that horse's heels.

As for John, he was astride Chicago Star in Race 14 when, after passing the 1,000m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of My Boss. The incident resulted in My Boss having to check his stride.

Chicago Star was the second leg of a double for John, who also took Race 4 on the Leticia Dragon-trained newcomer Strong N Fast.

Both riders were advised of their right of appeal.

On another matter, trainer Lee Freedman was fined $1,000 for presenting Tobruk in the races without winkers - which was part of its approved gear.