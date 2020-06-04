22-1 outsider jumpstarts South Africa's return to horse racing

South African racing is now getting into full swing, after its resumption on Monday with a racing meeting behind closed doors in Durban.

Monday marked the return of live sport to South Africa two months into a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first sporting event since March 26 as the government downgraded the five-tier shutdown from level four to three and permitted non-contact sport behind closed doors.

The all-weather Greyville track in the Indian Ocean city hosted the races, which featured 12- or 14-horse fields.

Tromso, a 22-1 outsider ridden by Thabiso Gumede, was the shock winner of the opening race - a 1,000m Maiden Plate, from 8-11 favourite Thomas Henry.