22-1 outsider jumpstarts South Africa's return to horse racing
South African racing is now getting into full swing, after its resumption on Monday with a racing meeting behind closed doors in Durban.
Monday marked the return of live sport to South Africa two months into a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was the first sporting event since March 26 as the government downgraded the five-tier shutdown from level four to three and permitted non-contact sport behind closed doors.
The all-weather Greyville track in the Indian Ocean city hosted the races, which featured 12- or 14-horse fields.
Tromso, a 22-1 outsider ridden by Thabiso Gumede, was the shock winner of the opening race - a 1,000m Maiden Plate, from 8-11 favourite Thomas Henry.
Football, rugby and cricket are the major sports in South Africa and they have been given permission by the government to resume training, but no dates to restart playing. - AFP
