4 suspended, Duric warned, Beuzelin appeals

APPRENTICE JOCKEY M NIZAR

Sentence: Two months, from Oct 13 to Dec 12. Offence: Failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards on Well Deserved in Race 5 on Saturday.

The specifics of the charge: That from the 800m mark to the 500m mark, he failed to attempt to improve his position while at the tail of the field and from the 500m mark until the 200m mark, he failed to ride with sufficient vigour and determination.

JOCKEY M ZAKI

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Oct 18 to Oct 31 Offence: Careless riding on Against Gravity in Race 4 on Saturday.

JOCKEY J SEE

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Oct 18 to Oct 31 Offence: Careless riding on Super Dynasty in Race 7 on Saturday.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY CK NG

Sentence: Three Singapore race days, from Oct 18 to Nov 7. Offence: Careless riding on Winning Power in Race 8 on Saturday.

JOCKEY V DURIC

The stewards questioned Duric in regards to his riding of War Pride in Race 3 on Saturday, in particular his level of vigour in the straight.

After viewing the stewards' footage of the race and comparing his riding with Race 8 at the Singapore Turf Club meeting, Duric stated that he had tested both his mounts out strongly, with the only difference being in Race 8, he had used the whip in a backhand manner.

Trainer Jason Ong expressed satisfaction with Duric's riding of the gelding. The stewards took no direct action against Duric but advised him that should his riding style deviate from his established pattern of riding, the stewards may look to take action against him.

JOCKEY L BEUZELIN

A date will be fixed after the French jockey appealed against the severity of the penalty imposed over his riding of Mowgli in Race 1 on Oct 3. He was suspended for two Singapore race days for careless riding. His application for a stay of sentence was granted by the stewards.