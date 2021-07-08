For the 500th time, no need to talk

He hit a racing milestone on Saturday but, as far as trainer Hideyuki Takaoka was concerned, it was just another day at the office.

"No need to talk about it," he said, when told that he had saddled his 500th Kranji winner with Matsuribayashi.

"Really? I didn't know it. And to me, it is just a number."

He was not just being coy. The four-time Singapore Gold Cup winner really did not realise what he had pulled off. Or rather, he really did not want to make a big deal out of it.

We all know that the Japanese trainer is a man of a few words. He smiles a lot, though. But prefers to allow his horses do the talking. What about the fact that he is now in sixth spot on the trainers' list? Would he prefer to talk about that?

Takaoka has, with half the 2021 season done and dusted, saddled 15 winners. Well, true to form, he was not about to sit down for a fireside chat.

Even a little dig at the fact that 12 of his 15 winners have been Class 5 campaigners did not elicit a response. He still remained a man of a few words. But he opened up a little.

"Yes. I heard that. But it's okay, they're in good form. My better horses in Class 3 are long-distance horses and there aren't many races for them," he said.

"I don't have that many horses because we haven't brought in any new ones. I normally go to Japan to buy horses, but with Covid-19, I have stayed here.

"I have bloodstock agents who can buy for me, anyway. So don't worry, we will get new horses in soon, but it won't be like before, not so many."

But surely, half a tonne of winners since leaving his Hokkaido base for Kranji in 2002 had to mean something to the former National Association of Racing champion trainer?

"Of course, I'm happy when I look back at my journey in Singapore. I have to thank the owners who have supported me from Day 1, including the Star Racing Stable, who owns Matsuribayashi, which means music festival in Japanese," he said.

Well, if saddling 500 winners was music to his ears, he was not showing it.