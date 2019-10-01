53 entries for S'pore Gold Cup

The Singapore Turf Club has received 53 nominations for the $1 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m at Kranji on Nov 10.

Heading the list is former Malaysia multiple Group-winning Truson. At his Singapore debut two Sundays ago, the 126-rated galloper finished last of 15 in the $800,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m.

The notable entries are reigning Gold Cup winner Elite Invincible (102), last-start Group 3 El Dorado Classic victor Makanani (97), El Dorado runner-up Mr Clint (94), Group 1 Singapore Derby winner Sun Marshal (90) and recent back-to-back Group 3 hero I'm Incredible (88).

Bahana (91), who has contested the Gold Cup the last three years, winning in 2016 and second in 2017, is also entered.