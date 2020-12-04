Abia a winning hope

RACE 1 (2,200M)

(1) IMPERIOUS DUKE showed some promise on his local debut. Could go one better.

(4) GLOBAL CANYON has improved in his last two runs. The biggest threat to Imperious Duke.

(6) CHAI and (7) BILLI ANN finished second and fifth respectively on Tuesday. Those runs will need to be looked at if they are indeed pitched up for this race.

(2) GILDED AGE tired late last week but could play a minor role.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has been doing pretty well with (1) AFRICA'S GOLD. It would not be much of a surprise were he to pull off another win.

(5) ONESIE was runner-up behind Africa's Gold a couple of runs back and is better off at the weights. Theoretically, she can beat her rival, but it has been some time since Onesie has won.

(4) ICE BARON is suited to the course and distance. Should run well again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) SUPER NOIR makes his local debut. Could be worth looking at.

(2) STELLIES has been gelded, so could improve.

(3) PLUVIOPHILE is trying the Polytrack for the first time. It would not surprise if he wins.

(4) UNTAMED TIGER is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest. Could make amends for that defeat.

(5) CURIOUS is unreliable but has a place chance.

(11) SILVER SENORITA can place, too.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) ABIA makes her local debut after a change of trainer. Clearly has a winning chance.

(2) MARRY IN HASTE was not disgraced on her local debut. She is a bit one-paced but could contest the finish.

(4) SUNSHINE BEACH is holding form. Could be right there at the finish.

(5) KATHERINE THE VOW was caught on the line in her latest start. Could go one better.

(3) RAINCAP may be better on the turf but is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1)BRANDINA put in an improved effort last time. Warrants some respect.

(2) BHALTAIR is probably at his best over a bit further, but has some ability. Could surprise.

(5) VAR'S BOY and (8) THOMAS TUCKER are in very good form. Both are likely to fight out the finish.

(7) THE MASTER and (9) LATEST CRAZE also have to be considered as possible winners.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(5) JAEGER MOON is clearly improving nicely. Followed up a good maiden win with an ever better win last time. He has every chance of making it a hat-trick. He does meet some in-form rivals, though.

(1) KING CAPONE is doing well. Can contest the finish.

(3) IMPRESSIVE MASTER does not always show his best side but must still be considered.

(4) AT THE OFFICE and (6) JURIST can also be right at the finish.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(10) CANA seems better than her last run would suggest. Narrowly gets the vote to score.

(2) VIVA LE BLEU finished strongly last time. A winning chance.

(1) OVER COUNT is doing well. Could go close.

Stable companion (8) SHEZA ROCKSTAR is also not out of it. In good heart.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) LA BELLA MIA has proven over this course and distance. Should go close to winning.

(6) GIN FIZZ, who is making her local debut and is trying this surface for the first time. She is the best of trainer Alan Greeff's four runners.

(7) MONTREAL MIST may have needed her last run. Could improve.

(8) GOLDEN CHANCE has ability but would prefer a longer distance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) JOYFUL NOISE is in good form. Could be the right one for this race.

(2) BOLD DREAMER is usually not too far behind. Drops in division from his last run.

(3) LION KING has a place chance.

(4) ORCHID EXPRESS ran on nicely on local debut. Deserves respect.

(6) DERI and (7) WINTER VACATION are coming off their maiden successes. Could be improving.

(8) TALIA AL GHUL could start improving. Must be watched.