Ablest Ascend can reach new heights

There is no lack of smart horses to make tomorrow's Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe feature exciting, but Ablest Ascend looks the logical choice as the highest-rated contender.

The Michael Clements-trained Australian-bred is at the top of the list for a reason - his last two runs, which yielded a smart win and a second, were superb.

There are also up-and-coming stars with almost similar records and rated just a few points lower, such River Brilliance, Infinite Wisdom and Boomba, but Ablest Ascend's impressive gallop on Tuesday morning swayed my mind.

With race jockey Louis Philiippe Beuzelin astride, the Tivic Stable-owned galloper worked with gusto and pulled up full of running.

It is evident he has made tremendous improvement.

What I also like is that the horse has bright early pace and good fighting spirit.

In addition, he has drawn well in Gate 4 and is back on turf.

In his debut on July 11, he was last early over the Polytrack 1,100m and beat only three home without support with apprentice Shafrizal Saleh atop.

A gelding operation transformed him into a smart winner.

His Oct 3 outing in a 1,200m turf race saw him rocketing to the front from the word "go". Under Beuzelin's riding, he sustained his effort all the way despite stiff challenges from Lim's Dreamwalker and River Brilliance, who finished third.

River Brilliance has franked the form by winning last start on Nov 7 over the Poly 1,000m. He looks the biggest threat.

While River Brilliance went on to win in Restricted Maiden, Ablest Ascend also ran well in his last start in Class 4 on Oct 31.

He was engaged in a battle royal with Kiwi Kid to the winning post but was beaten by a head. That was over the Poly 1,100m under Ruan Maia.

Back on the turf with vast improvement and reunited with Beuzelin, he should have the biggest say in tomorrow's $125,000 feature.