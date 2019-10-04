Racing

Absolute Miracle flies home in final trial at Kranji yesterday

Oct 04, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)

1 The Brotherhood (B Thompson)*

2 Boom Almighty (M Lerner)

3 Everything I Need

4 Miracle Fast (S Noh)

Margins and time: 23/4, 33/4, 4 (1min 01.46)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Qiji Flyer, 1,000m/vet*

Three-time winner Star Jack should take his Group 3 El Dorado Classic runner-up form to beat a Class 2 field on Sunday.
Racing

Duo should go one better

Related Stories

Thursday's South Africa results

Nicalex the one to beat

Camphoratus loves the track and trip

2 Silent Partner (V Duric) 1,000m/vet

3 Coming Up (Noh) starting stall

4 Triple Trio (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet

5 Bounceback Ability (WS Chan) 1,000m/vet

6 Without Prejudice (M Zaki) starting stall

7 Eastern Victory, starting stall

Margins and time: 1, 1, 4, 3/4, 6, 101/2 (1:00.55)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Win Easy (Zaki)*

2 Field Marshal (Thompson)*

3 Howl (B Woodworth)

4 Arnantara (M Kelady)

5 No Fun No Gain (Duric)

6 Billy Britain (I Amirul)

7 Capone (M Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, 2, 1, ns, 1/2, 4 (1:01.04)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Lim's Blast (CK Ng)*

2 Rocket Star (Thompson)*

3 Lucky Enough (Amirul)

4 Cizen Boss (Lerner)

5 Ninetysix Warrior (Noh)

6 El Macho (Rodd)

7 Huntsman (A Collett)

8 Majestic (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, nk, 41/4, 3, 13/4, 13 (59.91sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Absolute Miracle (N Zyrul)*

2 I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin)*

3 God's Gift (Thompson)

4 Resolution (Beuzelin)

5 Flying Tourbillon (Rodd)

6 JK Flash (JP van der Merwe)

7 Eunos Ave Three (Collett)

8 Money King (M ewe)

9 Superior Coat (Noh)

Margins and time: 3/4, hd, 11/2, hd, ns, 23/4, 5 (1:00.33)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING