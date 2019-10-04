Absolute Miracle flies home in final trial at Kranji yesterday
TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)
1 The Brotherhood (B Thompson)*
2 Boom Almighty (M Lerner)
3 Everything I Need
4 Miracle Fast (S Noh)
Margins and time: 23/4, 33/4, 4 (1min 01.46)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Qiji Flyer, 1,000m/vet*
2 Silent Partner (V Duric) 1,000m/vet
3 Coming Up (Noh) starting stall
4 Triple Trio (J Azzopardi) 1,000m/vet
5 Bounceback Ability (WS Chan) 1,000m/vet
6 Without Prejudice (M Zaki) starting stall
7 Eastern Victory, starting stall
Margins and time: 1, 1, 4, 3/4, 6, 101/2 (1:00.55)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Win Easy (Zaki)*
2 Field Marshal (Thompson)*
3 Howl (B Woodworth)
4 Arnantara (M Kelady)
5 No Fun No Gain (Duric)
6 Billy Britain (I Amirul)
7 Capone (M Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, 2, 1, ns, 1/2, 4 (1:01.04)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Lim's Blast (CK Ng)*
2 Rocket Star (Thompson)*
3 Lucky Enough (Amirul)
4 Cizen Boss (Lerner)
5 Ninetysix Warrior (Noh)
6 El Macho (Rodd)
7 Huntsman (A Collett)
8 Majestic (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, nk, 41/4, 3, 13/4, 13 (59.91sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Absolute Miracle (N Zyrul)*
2 I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin)*
3 God's Gift (Thompson)
4 Resolution (Beuzelin)
5 Flying Tourbillon (Rodd)
6 JK Flash (JP van der Merwe)
7 Eunos Ave Three (Collett)
8 Money King (M ewe)
9 Superior Coat (Noh)
Margins and time: 3/4, hd, 11/2, hd, ns, 23/4, 5 (1:00.33)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now