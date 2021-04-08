Accumulation’s ripe and ready

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow worked Accumulation yesterday but the ride goes to Wong Chin Chuen in Race 7 on Saturday. However, she has a couple of good rides in Broadway Success and debut winner Ronaldo’s Dream.

Come on, give that guy a break. The girl, too.

I am talking about Accumulation and apprentice jockey Jeryln Seow Poh Hui.

He, the horse, has finished second six times from 29 starts, while the young lady has been runner-up 10 times from her 54 rides this season.

I reckon, both deserve to pack in a winner.

Well, Accumulation had Seow in the saddle for a workout at Kranji yesterday morning and they looked in harmony running 600m in a fast 35.7sec.

However, Accumulation will be partnered by Wong Chin Chuen in Race 7 on Saturday.

While Seow finished second on Darc Bounty at her last ride last Sunday, Accumulation had to play bridesmaid at his last start on March 27.

Both deserve better.

Seow has six rides, including an emergency acceptor, on Saturday, but her best ride appears to be debut winner Ronaldo's Dream in the final event. She rode the horse to win a nice trial on March 23.

Accumulation indeed found one to beat in his last two outings. He was second to Rocket Ryane on March 6.

Both those runs were in Maiden company and trainer Mark Walker has picked a Class 5 sprint for his charge's 30th start.

Hopefully, it will be a winning one for the six-year-old.

Legend has it that Accumulation's father, Rip Van Winkle, slept for 20 years. Well that was that. That was his "dad". Accumulation had better wake up now.

As for Seow, she has been wide awake and trying for that first winner. So far it has proved mighty elusive. Hopefully, all that will change on Saturday.

Walker had another good worker yesterday morning. He was Broadway Success, who covered 600m in a fluent 39.8sec.

Look who is riding the horse in Race 8 on Saturday? Seow is, with her 4kg claim.

Shouted the winner at the 200m mark at his last start on March 14, he was run down by Free Fallin' in that 1,200m sprint.

Winless since last August, when winning over 1,400m, Broadway Success goes over 1,200m. On paper, it is a tough race for the five-year-old.

But he is in the right sort of mood to get that fifth win on the board.

YESTERDAY'S OTHER GALLOPS

RACE 2: Fantastic 43.7. Boundless Glory (Hakim Kamaruddin) 41.9.

RACE 3: Gamely 38.

RACE 4: Winning Hammer 39.6. Allegro 43.7.

RACE 10: Augustus 41.9.