Ace Harbour grinds on

Ace Harbour (No 9), looked sharp when clocking 37.1sec for the 600m.

Should Ace Harbour get a run in Race 7 tomorrow, it might be worth your while to have a small wager on him.

The four-year-old is one of two reserves in the 1,800m race for Class 4 Non Premier horses and yesterday morning saw him put through his paces on the training track.

Jockey Nooresh Juglall was on the reins and Ace Harbour looked sharp when clocking 37.1sec for the 600m.

It was a decent piece of work by the nice-looking chestnut. But the question still remains. Can he bring it to the races and turn it into a win?

His connections and trainer Ricardo Le Grange will be hoping he gets it right.

After all, has been on the big stage 17 times and they have yet to stand with him in the winner's enclosure.

It has not been for a lack of trying. Five times - the last one being as recent as a month ago - Ace Harbour has had to play bridesmaid.

Take that last start.

Ace Harbour was touted as a "good thing" and punters sent him off as the second pick ($25) in that stayers' race over the 2,000m.

Off they went at a steady clip and Ace Harbour was parked where he should have been - in the spot just behind the pace.

With the leaders getting the staggers at the 250m mark, Ace Harbour and Dream Big settled down to fight it out. In a heads-up, heads-down charge to the line, Ace Harbour was denied his day in the sun - beaten by a shorthead.

That was the fifth time he had finished second and he richly deserves a winning break.

One who has not had any trouble finding his way to the winner's enclosure in Gold Strike. And, on the training track yesterday, he served notice of his intentions to add yet another win to his tally of one.

Not asked to do any serious work on Track 6, Gold Strike had a good "stretch out", covering the 600m in 40.6sec.

A last-start winner, Gold Strike won that race - an Open Maiden sprint over the 1,200m - in copybook fashion.

Kept in sixth spot and running an economical race away from the hustle and bustle up front, his rider Barend Vorster peeled his mount out four-wide when they were well into the final stretch.

Ridden with the whip, Gold Strike collared Grand Knight close home to win going away.

On that run, there could be more wins in store for this son of Iffraaj who, after that first win, must seem like gold dust to the Yongs of Gold Stable.

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2

Warrior King 41.2.

RACE 6

Poseidon (Saifudin) pace work.

Mr Fantastic * (Vorster) sprinted up the straight.

RACE 7

Ace Harbour * (Juglall) 37.1.

RACE 8

Rafale (Koh) canter/40.7 Gold Strike * (Rodd) 40.7.