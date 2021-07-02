Adderbury Lake set to go one better

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) ADDERBURY LAKE is worth another chance, after three consecutive seconds.

(1) TAMIL TIGER has shown promise in her three starts to pose a threat. She improved to finish a career-best second over this trip last time.

(3) ADIRA and (5) BITE MY LIP have shown enough to make their presence felt but a bigger threat could come from (6) VISION ON ICE, who has plenty of scope.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) FREEDOM PARK disappointed over this trip last time, but could make amends if bouncing back to form.

(8) SUN DAZED has shown good improvement and will be suited to the step-up in trip.

(9) SUNDAY ISLAND will also be wiser to the task after a pleasing debut.

(5) HOT SUMMER and (4) DEBONAIR are others likely to improve with the longer trip.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

The progressive (4) IRISH MORNING beat (3) HIS CHOICE and (7) BEREAVE on his way to completing a hat-trick. He should confirm on these terms.

(6) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER beat (2) ELUSIVE TRADER in a similar contest last time and both should acquit themselves competitively again.

RACE 4 (1,950M)

(1) KUNMING was drawn widest of all and ran on from a long way back when finishing behind (6) LUNAR TUNES and (5) GREY PRINCESS last time. But in this small field, she could reverse that form on these terms.

Last-start maiden winners (3) WHATSINADREAM and (4) SONG face tougher tasks on handicap debut but are on the up and are capable of posing as threats.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(3) TWICETHEQUALITY was returning from a rest when winning last time . She could follow up with improved fitness.

(2) FOLLOW THE STAR stayed on well over a shorter trip last time. She should go well with the step-up in trip.

(6) FYNBOS ran on from last at the 400m mark to finish ahead of Follow The Star and will relish this sterner test of stamina in her peak outing.

(1) SILVER TIARA and (4) ROSALIE RUNS are consistent sorts capable of making their presence felt, too.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) ANECDOTE remains consistent at this level and is overdue for a second win. The extra trip will likely suit.

(2) HIGH MOON ran on from a long way back when returning from a rest to finish behind that rival. With improvement, the step-up to this trip will suit.

(1) SAVANNAH BUDDY has the form credentials to play a role but a bigger threat could come from last-start winner (6) A GOOD YEAR, who has relished in wet conditions.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) SPRINGISINTHEAIR has done little wrong and remains consistent at this level.

She holds (5) MISS SMARTY PANTS on the form of their recent meeting and should confirm on these revised terms.

(3) TALLAHASSEE went too fast last time and is capable of a better showing.

(4) CELTIC NIGHT is better off at the weights and improvement.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) ARC LAMP will strip fitter for her pleasing comeback run and should go well from an inside gate.

(2) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS and (3) DO ANGELS CRY ran well in a similar contest. They are closely matched on that form.

(4) GRANNY'S MOON and (5) REGINA ISABELLA are better suited to this trip, so are capable of staking a claim, too.