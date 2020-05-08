Adelaide-trained Chau to make HK debut

South Australia-trained apprentice jockey Jerry Chau can accept rides in his native Hong Kong from tomorrow.

The 20-year-old, who was granted a licence by The Hong Kong Jockey until the end of the 2019/2020 season on July 15, has been indentured to trainer Douglas Whyte.

The 20-year-old made waves in his short stint in Adelaide, with 77 wins and 142 placings from 544 rides.

Whyte was surprised to be allocated an apprentice in his first season as a trainer.

"It was a big surprise to me and it's very exciting," said the 13-time Hong Kong champion jockey. "This is a challenge on my behalf but I'll give what I can to my apprentice and he'll have a pillar to lean on."