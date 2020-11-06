Adios Amigos deserves another chance

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(14) CELESTIAL LOVE was runner-up in both starts but is returning from a break. She can go well fresh. Watch the tote.

(4) JONNY RIPON races as a gelding now and could put it in.

(2) MAGIC BLAZE found problems in his last two starts but could get on track.

Watch newcomer (7) CHARIOT MASTER.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(6) MAGICAL FLIGHT needs only to reproduce her run behind Winter Smoke to take honours.

(4) LIGHTNING LASS and (14) JUNGLE QUEEN found no support in their respective debuts but both were not disgraced.

(15) RUN APRIL RUN was narrowly beaten in both starts and could win.

Stable companions (2) SPECTRAL and (7) LHASA STAR could get into the money.

Watch the first-timers, especially (11) DRAGON QUEEN and (13) IN LIMBO.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MILL QUEEN always gives of her best. If relaxed early, she could see out 1,600m.

(4) INVISIBLE found many obstacles last time. That run is best ignored. She should be thereabouts.

(6) SWEET AND SPICY disappointed last time and should do better.

(2) WYLIE WENCH can do better.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) ADIOS AMIGOS confirmed the promise of his debut second with a close third over this distance. But he disappointed over a longer trip last start. Worth another chance reverting to this distance with further improvement.

(11) VENI VIDI VICCI was also disappointing in his most recent outing when inconvenienced at the finish. Probably capable of better.

(7) GRAND VISION stayed on ahead of that rival. With further improvement expected, he should be competitive.

(6) GALLIC TRIBE showed promise in his debut with excuses. With natural improvement, he should make his presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) PACK LEADER found strong support on debut but was badly hampered. Did well to get within four lengths of the winner. Should make amends.

(3) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT could prefer a bit shorter but rates the only serious danger.

(4) PROSPECTOR is running well but is taking on a stronger field.

(8) ELUID won without raising a sweat on debut but will be tested in this.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) PERFECT TRUST has made smart improvement in two starts this term. Likely to play a prominent role with the step-up in trip.

(9) GOLDEN DAH stayed on well in her debut. Should pose a threat with the extra distance and an inside gate.

(8) DARK TRAVEL is another likely improver over this trip.

(5) OUR WORLD and (6) ROSIE ROAN have shown enough to be competitive, too.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) CRANK IT UP jumps up in class but is in form. Receiving chunks of weight all round.

(2) SILVER GOD comes off a rest but has ability. If in a galloping mood, could take him on.

(1) ORPHEUS could get into the reckoning.

(3) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS can get into the action as well.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) MAGIC MIKE has found form recently. Off a lower mark, he ought to give another good account of himself.

(2) MAXIUMUS is open to improvement after a modest local debut.

(3) NAVAL SECRET and (5) GIACOMO PUCCINI are also likely to improve with the step-up to this trip.

(1) SOCKEROO should pose a threat at this level.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) SUMMER PUDDING is having her prep run, but her class should prevail to extend her unbeaten record to eight.

(6) ELUSIVE FORCE is racing well but is taking on stronger rivals.

(2) LADY OF STEEL needed her last run. On her penultimate effort, she finished 2.1 lengths behind Summer Pudding and is 2kg better off.

(3) MOUNT LAUREL is rarely far back.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) JOSEPH BARRY scored in his two-year-old debut and acquitted himself well in subsequent juvenile features, the latest at Grade 1 level with blinkers fitted. Warrants respect despite being the top weight.

(6) OTTOMAN EMPIRE scored at big odds on debut. Win suggested he will be better over the extra trip.

(5) PATH OF CHOICE and (8) ALL LIT UP have solid form.

(2) BERNIE and (9) MIDNIGHT BADGER are capable, too.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

Sean Tarry holds a strong hand. Of his three charges, (5) EDEN ROC finished just over a length behind (4) WARRIOR'S REST in his penultimate but is 2kg better off. The third stablemate, (1) CHIMICHURI RUN, has a powerful finish but needs to time it to perfection. Any of the trio could take it.

(3) PRINCE OF KAHAL was rested after below-form runs but could return fresh.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) NEXUS had excuses last start on the KZN Poly but should bounce back under these favourable conditions.

(8) HURRICANE HARRY, however, appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements. Has scope for improvement, so may prove better than rated.

(2) TAP O' NOTH caught the eye on his return, staying on well in a 1,400m Grade 2. Fitter and better over this trip.

(6) SNOW REPORT should make his presence felt under these conditions.

(7) KELPIE, the only filly in the race, is ideally distance-suited in her return to this track.

(3) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT may have bigger races on his agenda later this summer.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) KAYLA'S CHAMP is in form but will battle to record a hat-trick.

(5) GOLDEN PHEASANT and (6) CERTIFIABLE could reverse the form on weight difference.

(7) COPPER MOUNTAIN found problems last time and should relish the extra trip.

(2) BERGERAC should enjoy this track and trip.

RACE 14 (1,100M)

(10) DELTA QUEEN lost her unbeaten record during KZN's Champions season, but is two from two up the Kenilworth straight. Could bounce back to winning ways.

(3) BINOCHE, who has registered three of her four wins over this straight track, was impressive in winning on her comeback at Durbanville. Will pose a threat with improvement.

(4) PHIL'S DANCER, (7) QUEEN OF QUIET and (6) HELLO WINTER HELLO are all capable of staking a claim if reproducing their Champagne Stakes form.

(12) KATHLEEN, (13) BAD HABIT and (14) VODKA LIME need to raise their games to get into the picture.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

After three consecutive seconds, (6) CASTLE CORNER deserves to go one better.

(4) CALL ME MASTER drifted in the betting when running on nicely to get a close third.

(7) GIANT SLAYER was backed in all three starts but disappointed. He debuts as a gelding and could find true potential.

(11) PRINCE ALF finished only 3.9 lengths behind Malmoos last time and cannot be ignored.