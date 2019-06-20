Adipson primed to make amends

Adipson (No. 7) finishing third to Sea Dragon and Try Mak Mak in the opening trial on Tuesday morning.

We were all expecting big things from Adipson when we saw him down to run in the Restricted Maiden event for two and three-year-olds last Friday.

And punters backed him down accordingly.

However, just prior to the "off", he became restless in the barrier, dislodged his rider and galloped for some distance. As expected, he was withdrawn. If you were one of the many whose bets were refunded, this is the thing.

Use that money for another plunge on Adipson the next time he goes to the races.

The three-year-old was sent to the trials on Tuesday morning and, although he wasn't first past the post, he finished third. He was travelling like a good thing throughout.

Here's how the trial panned out. Ridden by apprentice WH Kok, Adipson jumped with the rest but was snagged back to sit second from last when the six-horse field made that first turn on the far side.

He was still near last - but humming - when they straightened and, travelling widest of the lot, he looked then to be getting into his stride.

Two hundred and fifty metres from home, the fight for top spot was between Sea Dragon and Try Mak Mak. They had dictated things right from the start and the rest never looked like catching them.

So it was, with Sea Dragon finally getting the better of Try Mak Mak. But, Adipson powered home from way back where to wrest third spot - just a length away from Try Mak Mak.

It was a solid show from the third placegetter and the first three all posted times below the 61sec mark.

Adipson is prepared by Steven Burridge and the horse impressed racegoers when second to Boom Shakalaka on debut. That was on May 10.

On the strength of his trial on Tuesday morning, the expensive importation - he went under the hammer for $220,000 as a yearling - has been getting better and I reckon he's ready to start paying back some of that purchase price.

Trial winner Sea Dragon also caught the eye.

Having his second trial in under a month, he showed good galloping action when taking out Trial 1.

For a young three-year-old, he showed plenty of maturity and won with a ton of authority.

Ridden by TH Koh, he sat second behind Try Mak Mak and only made his move 150m out. On getting the lead, he kept opening up the gap between himself and Try Mak Mak.

Sea Dragon's time for the 1,000m was 60.30sec and, if there was a message to take home from that victory, it was this: In Sea Dragon, young trainer Jason Lim has a potential stable star and it shouldn't be long before we see him rise through the ranks.

In the second trial of the morning, Hero King didn't run like a lowly 41-point rater.

So hats off to trainer John O'Hara for nursing his charge along so diligently.

Lining up with seven others, Hero King led from go to whoa, clocking a fine 60.35sec for the 1,000m trip.

Hero King still had plenty at the finish and it will be nice to see this handsome chestnut deliver the goods - or run close - at his next start.