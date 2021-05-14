Admiral can outshine rivals

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) JUST SO EASY will appreciate a return to the turf. She has run well over the track and trip and could represent value in receipt of weight from her male rivals.

(11) ISN'T IT BLISS could make her presence felt, too, if rediscovering her best form.

But the bigger threat is likely to come from (3) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR and (4) PURE QUALITY, who have shown enough over this course and distance.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ADMIRAL'S SHINE is one of just two in the line-up with form. That should stand him in good stead. He has shown promise in his three starts.

(8) SIEVER'S POINT was thrown into the deep-end on debut. She ran against males and winners and showed pace before tiring late. She should come on for the experience.

The threat could come from one of the newcomers, particularly (5) SOFT SPOT and (6) VV POWER. Watch the betting, as it should provide a guide to their chances.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) SWEET THE SOUND made her debut against winners over this track and trip, defying a market drift to finish a pleasing second. With improvement, she will be hard to beat.

(8) LADONNA MIA is also likely to improve after a fair debut effort.

(7) GRACE LIGHTNING will appreciate a return to sprinting, so could pose more of a threat.

(5) FLOWER SELLER could stake a claim with further improvement.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) WORLD RADAR is the class act in this line-up. If anywhere near her best, she should take some beating. But she has been found to be not striding out in her three defeats, so will need to overcome that issue to bounce back to winning ways.

Last-start winner (2) WHAT A WINNER has a bit to find on these terms and is probably at best over 1,000m.

(3) KIMBERLEY STAR is distance-suited and is likely to pose more of a threat.

(5) CELTILLUS has rediscovered his best form and is the best of the Alan Greeff-trained trio.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) RACINE is unbeaten over this course and distance. She is well in under the conditions.

The best-weighted (1) LA BELLA MIA has finished ahead of Racine twice in three meetings and the duo should fight it out again.

The progressive last-start winner (3) SUGAR GUM could be better than rated.

(4) MENDOCINO and stablemate (5) SCENTED GARDEN have solid form. They are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) GOLD ROCK was backed and ran well in a stronger race over this trip on the Polytrack last time. He was second in four consecutive starts on the turf before that, including his only start over this course and distance.

(6) DANILO is closely matched with that Gold Rock. He is likely to improve for a pleasing comeback run and could fight it out.

(4) MIO GRANDE should not be far off that pair. Respect.

(2) PEACEFUL DAY and (3) GREEK FIRE are newcomers to the province. Both are useful on their day and could rediscover their form in Port Elizabeth.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(5) SWAZI QUEEN and (6) COLORADO SPRINGS fought out the finish in the 2,000m Listed East Cape Oaks. They are weighted to do likewise in the Derby. Colorado Springs should turn the tables on revised terms.

(3) HEARTBREAK HOTEL made an impressive local debut when winning over 2,000m on the Polytrack. He could have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(1) JAEGER MOON is weighted to run a top race.

(2) FIND ME UNAFRAID should also get closer on these terms.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) THE HIGHWAY MAN was not disgraced in back-to-back features on the Poly. He will enjoy a return to the turf over a course and distance that suits.

(5) PHILOS has a consistent record at this track and was a creditable fourth behind Thehighwayman in his only start over this course and distance. He appears held on recent form by (4) NORFOLK PINE but both are capable of playing a role in the outcome.

(2) WATER SPIRIT beat (3) GOLDEN CHANCE when making a winning local debut. They should have more to offer despite the revised weight terms favouring the latter.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(2) STAGE DANCE and (5) ENCRYPTION have found a new lease of life since relocating to this province and have run well on both local surfaces. They are likely to go well again back on the turf, with Stage Dance preferred from an inside gate.

Encryption finished ahead of (7) TRAVEL IN STYLE, (1) LUNA WISH and (4) INTREPID TRAVELLER last time. The trio could get a bit closer on these terms.

(8) KISS OF LIFE could get into the action, dropping in class.