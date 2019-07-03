Admiral Winston looks set to conquer on Sunday

Trainer Mark Walker looks to have a good one in the Magic Millions 2YO In Training Sales Stakes.

Admiral Winston's the name and he looked the part when taken out for a spot of work on the training track.

With Vlad Duric doing the steering, the "Admiral" was all go when covering the 600m in 38.5sec.

By American sire Declaration Of War, Admiral Winston is wise to the ways of racing, having already had two starts and three trials at Kranji.

He was a winner over 1,000m on debut. That was on April 14 when ridden by "Harry" Kasim.

He found himself in the rear bunch and wide when they made that turn on the far side.

He was still widest of them all when they straightened but that was when he began to reel them in.

Like a sniper, he picked off his rivals one by one, swept past the only challenger remaining before winning by a length - going away.

The Te Akau Racing Stable have a good one in this youngster and, come Sunday, he will feature as one of the favourites in that $75,000 feature for two-year-olds over the 1,200m on turf.

Also on Sunday, watch out for Super Dynasty in that Class 3 race over the mile.

Already a 16-time starter with three wins under his girth, Super Dynasty had Duric in the irons in his workout where he reeled off 600m in a swift 36.1sec.

Twice a winner over Sunday's trip - he won in February and April, both times while in Class 4 - he now, however, has to take on a Class 3 field.

Still, it's a field which isn't brimming with talent and, with some luck, Super Dynasty could just pull it off. For one thing, he does look to have the form to do it.