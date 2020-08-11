Affirmation should relish 1,400m on breeding

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) HELLO TOMORROW was second three times over this course and distance. Was fourth in a similar contest last time out. Reverts to competition against her own sex. Looks a winning chance.

(6) FUTURE TENSE tired after showing speed on 2YO debut, not beaten much. Likely to improve. Can fight it out.

(2) WATCH ME NOW has earning potential dropping in distance.

(3) APACHE GIRL ran well last start over this trip, so could also make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) CLOUD SEEDER is improving. Outrun late over a longer trip last start. Hard to hold out.

(1) I DID WHAT I DID and (2) NEVIL MU were prominent throughout over this course and distance last time out. They should improve to play a role.

(4) UNBROKEN PROMISES was close-up second last two starts before a rest. Should be involved again, if fighting fit.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) BLACK DUKE wasn't far behind. Ran on from a long way back. Should have more to offer. Leading role.

(9) HEARTBREAK HOTEL was touched off late last-start from a wide draw. Poses a threat.

(11) PAPER TRAIL led for much of the way last start. Another bold bid expected.

(14) ZO LUCKY has form and experience to pose a threat. Wide draw a concern.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Well-related (4) AFFIRMATION was unlucky not to get closer last start. Bred to enjoy the extra trip. The obvious choice on form. Looks the one to beat.

(6) BILLIE JEAN and (10) IN A HUFF are likely improvers over this trip. Can pose a threat.

(11) KAYC AL was heavily backed on debut. Warrants respect over the extra journey.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) ROCKIN' RINGO was rewarded for consistency with a last-start success in a similar race. The resultant penalty is unlikely to prevent another bold bid.

(10) BROTHER LOUIS and (6) ROCK THE NIGHT are closely matched with that rival, so warrant respect. Rock The Night is weighted to turn the tables on revised terms.

(3) AL'S MY DADDY, a progressive hat-trick seeker, is returning from a rest. Lightly raced. Open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(3) MISS LA DEE DA was third in a feature last time out. Drops in class with 4kg claimer up. Big runner.

Stablemate (4) WINTER'S AWAKENING is lightly raced. In good form, bumped into an exciting prospect last start. Should go close with a repeat.

(1) DOUBLE REWARD and (7) LUNAR TUNES are capable of playing a role at this level after their recent efforts in a better level.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) GREEN JACKET is holding form. Weighted to run a top race. A winning chance.

(1) ELUSIVE TRADER has yet to win over this trip. Bounced back to form with close-up second last time out. Can play a role.

(7) SAVEA is at the top of his game. Won his latest outing over this track and trip. Should be prominent again.

(5) PHOTOCOPY was unsuccessful in KZN. Will enjoy return to familiar surroundings with 4kg claimer up.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(12) MOON ROCK blitzed his rivals under 4kg claimer last time out. Can follow up.

(5) PARKTOWN and (14) FIRE WALKER have a bit to find on that form but should get closer on these terms.

Unexposed (3) SPEED OF NIGHT is one of a few likely improvers in the line-up. Has won over this track and trip. Must be included.