Afleet Flyer should relish the step-up in distance

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) CALANDRA lost valuable ground at the start and did very well to finish third on debut. That was on the Polytrack. She will need to repeat it on the turf and, if she does run to that level, she could win this.

(6) MYTHICAL GIRL ran well on debut but did not repeat it last time out. She tries the turf.

(4) HALF PASS was not disgraced on debut and could have improved with her break.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) HEART STONE has improved in her new yard and does have a winning chance.

(9) JELLICOE AVENUE must be respected on debut.

(1) COZY CHESTNUT has only been modest on the Polytrack in her last two starts. She does seem to do better on the turf, so can go close.

(5) JENNY DENNY showed good form in her first two starts. She struggled since but could improve.

(3) WINTER ORCHID is struggling but might place.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

A small field but it should be a competitive field.

(6) EVOLVER should fight out the finish.

(4) MANGROVE is holding form and has a winning chance.

(2) GO DIRECT disappointed last time out and is capable of better over this distance.

(3) WILD BRIER is capable of winning a race like this on best form.

(1) FIRE IN THE BELLY is better than his last run and does have Gavin Lerena in the irons.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) ROCK STARDOM and (2) DREAM A DREAM were unsuccessful in their attempts at a feature race in March. They could, however, fight out the finish of this race.

(3) DETTIE has been very consistent of late and could finish in the money.

(4) SILVARI has fair form and is clearly not out of it.

(5) GREY MISTRESS has a place chance.

(6) ROSIE has some fair form and deserves some respect.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) ARABIAN DYNASTY returned to form with a nice win last time out and the longer distance should not be a problem.

(2) ARANJUEZ has hit a purple patch of form, winning his last three starts. Those wins were on the Polytrack and he needs to prove himself as good on the turf.

(5) DESERT CHIEF is holding form and has a winning chance.

(4) GRANDISSIMO is better than his last run and can upset.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) AFLEET FLYER ran on very nicely last time out on the Polytrack. The step-up in distance should suit her and she looks the one to beat in this field.

(2) BUSHIRI has been a bit disappointing of late but a change in tactics could prove successful.

(4) TOUCH OF GREEN and (5) ETERNAL NIGHT have place chances in this line-up.

(3) BEAUTIFUL BEAT needs to do more to win but might place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

A very open looking race.

(7) LEADMAN can go close in this line-up.

(6) HUMBLE ADDICT is probably a bit better than his last two runs. He is consistent and should fight out the finish.

(1) THE CAT is battling to win but could place.

(2) DALLEY needed her last run which was a sprint. She is better over a longer distance but could earn some money.

(4) ADALFIERI is a course-and-distance winner.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Another difficult race to find the winner.

(7) ROYAL FORT can win.

(4) CHESTNUT WILD is doing well this year and has a winning chance.

(1) DI ME showed good improvement last time out and has a winning chance.

(2) THE CARPENTER returned to form with a solid win last time out but will need to repeat that level of form.

(3) SEVILLE surprised with a win last time out and deserves some respect.