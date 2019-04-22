African Messiah will be calling all the shots

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(8) SCARBOROUGH FAIR has a big chance.

(6) MYTHICAL GIRL showed promise on debut and could be smarter this time. She should fight out the finish.

(2) DOMINICA showed pace on debut and could improve with Muzi Yeni in the irons.

(4) HOLLYWOOD THUNDER makes her debut and could be the right one.

(1) CALANDRA makes her debut and the betting must be watched.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) COASTAL STORM returns from a break and makes his local debut. It could be a winning one.

(4) GREY MISSILE showed promise on his local debut and the drop in distance could suit.

(5) SPORT CHIC is battling to win but might place.

(1) MY BOY JACK is improving and should fight out the finish of this race.

(2) KING OF PROMISE needs to improve to win a race but might earn some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(7) NEVERLETUGO should go close.

(6) CIRENCESTER ROSE put a disappointing penultimate run behind her when running well last time.

(3) TARIQUE has some fair form and has a place chance.

(2) IN THE NAVY has some fair form and does have a winning chance in this modest field.

(1) DUKE OF HAZARD has struggled in his last two starts and needs to improve towin.

(5) CASEY JAY could improve in his new yard.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) MINDMYMOOOOD is consistent and should go close in this modest field.

(5) CONQUERING KING has been battling for some time to break out of the maiden ranks and gets an ideal chance returning from a break.

(3) BALTIC DANSEUR ran a much improved race when trying the Polytrack and can do even better this time.

(1) ENGADINE is probably a lot better than his last run would suggest. Can place.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) AFRICAN MESSIAH was a bit disappointing when only fourth last time out but changing back to the Polytrack could make a world of difference and he should be hard to beat in this line-up.

(4) COUNTING STARS is unreliable but can go close.

(2) SEATTLE SWING is not out of it if he shows his best form.

(3) WHEEL OF TIME has struggled in two local runs and needs to improve.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) VEEIPEE CLUB ran an improved race last time out and can go closer this time.

(4) SPRING BREEZE makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(2) FAIRYINTHEMIST returns from a break but is not out of it.

(3) FLAME OF FIRE disappointed last time out but could do better returning from a break.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(3) DUBULA was full of running when winning last time out and that was his first taste of the Polytrack.

(1) DYNASTY'S BOY is better than his last run would suggest and has a winning chance.

(2) BARBARELLA NIGHTS is better drawn this time and could place.

(4) PEN-CHAN has been unreliable but is not out of it. The samecan also be said of (5) THE CARPENTER .

(6) BORN A BULLY is battling to find form.