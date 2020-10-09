Africa's Gold ready to shine in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) WHAT A CRACKER tends to lack a strong finish, but has been getting close to winning.

(5) DERI ran well on debut, but that form has not really held up. He was not disgraced last time. Can go close.

(7) WINTER VACATION and (8) STUNNING must also be considered.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(9) GIMME A WISH showed good improvement. Is not out of it.

(1) RYANAIR is battling to win, but continues to hold her form. One of these days, she could pull off a victory.

(4) FIELD DANCER is holding form. Can contest the finish again.

(5) LEADER OF THE PACK was a bit of a disappointment when fourth last time, but does have a winning chance in this weak field.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

There was not much between (1) PRINCESS ANGELINE and (2) ARION EXPRESS when they last met. But it could be that Princess Angeline has made more improvement as it was the first time she was equipped with blinkers.

(6) BILLI ANN is battling to win a race, but was touched off late last week. A winning chance.

(7) CANA has done enough to earn some respect.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) BELL TOWER is in very good form. But she will be giving chunks of weight to an improving sort in (6) HAWTHORN. Trained by Alan Greeff, Hawthorn clearly likes the Polytrack and should score again.

(2) PUREST BLISS is a bit unreliable but does have a place chance.

(5) ASCENDING HEIGHTS and (9) CLOSE TO MY HEART are better than their last runs would suggest. Could earn some money.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(4) AFRICA'S GOLD is in good form. Appears the one to beat.

(5) PALO ALTO is clearly better than his last run would suggest. Should be the main danger.

(1) DAWNBREAKER is trying this longer distance for the first time but must be considered.

(2) AMERICAN LANDING would surely beat these rivals if it was a turf race. He has not been as good on the Polytrack.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(8) THOMAS TUCKER and (9) CHAINSAW are in very good form and should be right there at the finish.

(2) THE MASTER is probably better than his last run would suggest. Could upset.

(3) LEPRECHAUN does not always show his best side, but is at his best on this surface.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(2) LUNA WISH has been a bit disappointing since the lockdown, but has a winning chance in this line-up.

(5) PRINCESS KALISI probably found the distance a bit beyond her ability last time. Could bounce back to victory.

(3) CARIOCA has a place chance.

(1) LA BELLE MIA is a class act when in the mood.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) STRANGER DANGER found Tiger Star too speedy last start. That run would have done him a world of good. He could be a bit better than these rivals. This course and distance suit him perfectly.

(6) BASILICA SANTO surprised last time. Place chance.

(3) BUSHY PARK and (7) FOR LUCK SAKE are having a good year. Could finish in the money.