Agrademarmalade looks good

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) AGRADEMARMALADE remains in good form. He found a decent sort a bit too good last time. From a good draw with Lyle Hewitson in the irons, he should be the one to beat.

Stable companion (5) SENHOR DUKE was not disgraced when fourth last time. He can earn some more money.

(6) ZACPACK ASSASSIN is consistent. He was a few lengths behind Agrademarmalade when they met but should contest the finish.

(7) FIORENZA makes her debut. This Global View filly must be considered.

(8) JET BOMBER could finish in the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) AFRICA'S ROCK looked an unlucky loser on debut. He can go one better.

(1) ONYOURFATE ran his best race last time. He has changed trainers and clearly has a winning chance.

(2) AL QAASIM ran third on Friday. He has placed in his last three starts.

(3) LIVINGSTONE and (4) DRACARYS have changed trainers since their last run. The betting will probably be the best guide to their chances.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) MESMERIZING MOON is consistent. She looks overdue for a second win and this course and distance is no problem for her. From a decent draw, she looks the one to be with.

(8) ABIA may have just needed her last start and should strip fitter.

Stable companion (9) ORFERD'S FLASH makes her local debut and it could well be a winning one. Her form in the Western Cape was fair.

(1) LINDA LOVES LACE has been a bit disappointing in her last two starts but is course-and-distance suited. She is capable of causing an upset if she shows her best form.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) PRINCE ALF was a bit disappointing when only fifth last time. He is trying the Polytrack but has a winning chance.

(1) PACIFIC DUKE and (2) HIKARU are returning after very disappointing performances. If they return to their best form, they have winning chances.

(8) JUST DIXIT is coming off two fair runs but is returning from a break. His fitness will need to be taken on trust.

(4)KINGS FORT was well beaten last time and the winner ran well in a later start, so he must be considered.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(7) HIT FOR SIX has a winning chance.

(1) ARION EXPRESS has shown vast improvement this season. She may be at her very best on the turf but is a course-and-distance winner. She deserves the utmost respect.

(2) REEF KNOT was a bit unlucky when run out of it only late last time. That showed he will have no trouble with this course and distance. If he settles this time, he can win.

(9) IMPERIOUS DUKE was not disgraced last time. He could earn some more money.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

Trainer Gavin Smith has (1) MIFID TWO in very good form. Although carrying penalties for her recent wins, she could complete the hat-trick. This course and distance suit her.

(10) PURPLE AND GOLD was well beaten by Mifid Two last time. From a much better draw, she can get a lot closer.

(11) SOHO SPIRIT probably prefers the turf but is clearly not out of it, based on her penultimate start when fourth.

(7) LA DUCHESSE finished a 21/2-length seventh on May 7. She should improve from that run.

(14) SUNSHINE BEACH may be better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) MOJITO MAGIC is consistent. He is coming off a good win over this course and distance.

(1) IRON HENRY was full of running when scoring last time but is tackling stronger rivals this time.

(3) PLUVIOPHILE is consistent. He could improve off his last run as he should strip fitter.

(4) ROCK THE KAZVAR is making a local debut after a change of trainer but deserves respect. The betting should be a good guide to his fitness.

(6) DERI and (10) SPANISH FORT can be considered.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(6) I LOVE MAMBO is consistent. He does have a winning chance over a course and distance that should suit.

(11) WANGAN MIDNIGHT showed improvement last time and deserves some respect.

(3) WHAT A CRACKER showed improvement last start. He could do even better this time.

(1) TIMKAT is returning from a break. He has ability and must be considered.

(10) FOR LUCK SAKE is battling to win but has a place chance.