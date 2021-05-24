A’Isisuhairi happy his hard work pays off big time

No-one could blame jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim for getting emotional after winning Saturday's $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile aboard the Donna Logan-trained Minister.

After all, he did the hard yards in the winner's preparation and duly got his dues.

The Kelantan-born rider has known the American-bred since the bay gelding was trained by Lee Freedman. He partnered the horse four times for two wins, a second and a third in the Group 1 Singapore Derby.

After Freedman left for his native Australia in March, Minister had two creditable runs with Logan, who teamed up with A'Isisuhairi for the Kranji Mile assignment. The jockey worked the horse practically every morning and was very satisfied that his hard work paid off.

He steered Minister from further back than midfield, after jumping from Gate 14, to beat Group 1 Lion City Cup winner Lim's Lightning by a head.

"It gets emotional when you work hard and you get the result. This is what racing is all about and winning a Cup like this means a lot to me - for the hard work that I've put in," said A'Isisuhairi, whose other Group 1 success was with Gilt Complex in the 2017 Raffles Cup. He also has five Group 2s and four Group 3s.

"I said to Donna the main key today is to get him to relax early and get some cover, because he always raced up handy and stretched out too keenly. He was travelling nice and relaxed even at the final bend. When I started to improve him, he just brought me into the race.

"At the home straight, when I got that clear run on the outside, I knew he would have a good finish. In the last 100m, I always believed I would beat Lim's Lightning at the finish line.

"It's good for Donna, and I must thank her for pushing the owner to put me on this horse.

"Even last year, I always believed this horse could win a Group 1. He ran good placings behind good horses like Top Knight and Big Hearted. Today, he proved that he's at that level."