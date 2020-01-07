A'Isisuhairi suspended for 10 days, Zaki 4 and Collett 3

Jockey K A'Isisuhairi stopped riding about three strides before the winning post, causing his mount to lose second placing.

Former champion apprentice A'Isisuhairi Kasim has been suspended for 10 Singapore race days and will be back in action only in mid-February.

Also suspended were jockeys M Zaki (four Singapore race days) and Alysha Collett (three Singapore race days).

Collett also picked up a $500 fine for another offence.

A'Isisuhairi was hauled up for his ride on Winning Legend in Saturday's Race 3.

He had, when approximately three strides from the winning post, stopped riding his mount.

In doing so, he had, in the opinion of the racing stewards, lost out for second place.

Winning Legend finished third, a length and a head behind the winner Big Hearted and second-placed Axel.

Isisuhairi pleaded guilty and was suspended from Jan 5 to Feb 14.

Zaki pleaded guilty to careless riding on Lady Boss in Race 4.

He permitted his mount to shift inwards after the start, while riding it along, when not clear of Star Effect. This resulted in Star Effect being checked.

His suspension started on from Jan 5 and will run until Jan 18.

Collett picked up the three-day suspension for careles riding on Limited Edition in Saturday's last race.

Over the concluding stages of the 1,200m sprint, she allowed her mount to shift outwards several horses while riding it along with the whip.

After passing the winning post, she continued to allow her mount to shift outwards, when not clear of Sun Monarch, who had to be severely checked.

She will be out until Jan 17.

Limited Edition, who finished third behind Leading Cellist and Siam Royal Orchid, was a pick-up ride. She replaced Vlad Duric, who was indisposed because of dehydration.

Leading Cellist was ridden by A'Isisuhairi and paid a thumping $390 for a win.

Collett was fined $500 for dropping her whip when astride Official in the seventh event on the 11-race card.

She lost her whip near the top of the straight in the 1,700m race.