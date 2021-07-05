A’Isisuhairi’s third Stewards’ Cup, first for Burridge

Recent Group 1 Kranji Mile-winning jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim has scored big again - taking the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on Saturday.

It was his third in the race for four-year-olds, after Titanium in 2016 and Siam Blue Vanda last year.

For winning trainer, Steven Burridge, it was his breakthrough in a feature for four-year-olds in 17 years at Kranji, although his major wins included the 2010 Longines Singapore Gold Cup with Risky Business.

The Burridge-A'Isisuhairi combination also won the 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Cup with Wild Geese.

"My first two Stewards' Cups were great, but they were both pick-up rides. For Titanium, I got the ride after Manoel Nunes got sick, and I got Siam Blue Vanda after Daniel Moor couldn't ride because of quarantine issues," said A'Isisuhairi.

"But, with Mr Malek, I've been associated with him from a long way. I ride him at almost all of his trackwork these days.

"You know, last time, my goal was to always win at least one Group race a year. Most of the time, it was just lucky I was at the right place at the right time, and a good ride came my way.

"So, when Mr Malek won today and when Minister won the Kranji Mile, it gives you a bigger thrill as you were more involved in the preparation.

"I must say credit to Steven for getting him right. To be honest, I was quite confident. I work with this horse almost every day and he felt better than ever coming into today's race."

A'Isisuhairi has no doubts that Mr Malek will handle the extra 200m in the Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 25.

"I spoke to Steven and I told him 1,800m will be no issue," he said. "He is so relaxed and he did it so easy over 1,600m today."