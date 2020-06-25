Akwaan aims for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(10) SUPREME ELEVATION and (3) ELUSIVE SWANN have tried the mile before and have acquitted themselves well. But the former has the upper hand on their recent meeting.

Watch the first-timers, especially (8) PASSING STORM.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(8) SENTBYDESTINY showed inexperience on debut but ran on smartly. She has pole position and should see out the mile.

(9) SIREN OF GREECE disappointed last start but has the form. He should be right there with improvement.

(11) TWICE THE ACT and (4) GIMME ANNIE should relish the extra trip and can only improve.

(5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND has a shout but has drawn wide.

Watch newcomer (2) BOLD FORTUNE.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) UNTAMED TIGER was beaten a nose last time out. This consistent fella is overdue for a win.

(1) EPPAGILIA is also a consistent earner and should be thereabouts again.

(2) FUTURE PERFECT did well on debut as a gelding and will come on.

(7) GRACE FROM ABOVE can improve on debut.

(4) HOLD YOUR HORSES has a shout but has a wide draw to overcome.

(10) SUN RAY can improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SULTANAH is improving with racing. If relaxed early, she should make a bold bid.

(3) GINSENG has only two lengths to find with her and could make the improvement.

(2) OLIVIA ran well below form last time out and should do a lot better from a decent draw.

(4) SAVING GRACE is sure to improve further and should make the frame.

Stable mates (11) CHLOE GIRL and (13) MACULATE (reserve) can improve.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(3) RIVERSTOWN is above average and should resume winning ways.

(1) VASEEM has now matured and should give a good account of himself.

(4) CAPTAIN AND MASTER is having his third run as a gelding. He should do better.

(5) SILVER GOD is capable but appears moody.

(9) FULL MAST and (10) GREEK FIRE are worth watching.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) AKWAAN has improved in blinkers. Although he hasn't beaten much, he could complete a hat-trick.

(3) RUSSIAN BEAT is another doing well with blinkers and should be thereabouts.

(1) KINGS ARCHER is never far back. The 2.5kg allowance will help.

(12) SAMURAI JACK, who wasn't disgraced in his post-maiden, (2) POPSICLE TOES and stablemates (6) SNORTING BULL and (11) HIDDEN AGENDA could earn.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA bounced back to form when beating stable companion (11) FLAMING DUCHESS by 1.25 lengths last start. However, Flaming Duchess is 1.5kg better off and has drawn a lot better. She could turn it around.

(2) BULLSADE was runner-up in her last two outings and could go one better. She finished two lengths ahead of (3) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE last time out and should confirm.

Look for improvement from (1) KAYLA'S CHAMP.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) FIREWORKS, a maiden, could do it as she has the best current form.

(7) BOLD ELLIE, (1) BELLA ROSA, (9) CHARMZ LUCK, (10) PICCADILLY SQUARE and (8) AFRICAN SUNBIRD are more for the short list.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) KAPAMA is running well and could go in again.

(6) JENNY MCGEE appears held by Kapama on their recent meeting but can improve.

(2) FORT ANNE comes off a maiden win but has scope for improvement.

(12) IL MONDO showed a form return last start.

(5) WILEY KIM hasn't been far off and could get into the reckoning.