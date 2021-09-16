Al Meqdam joins the fray

Al Meqdam (jockey in gold silks) beating the favourite King Arthur (No. 8) on May 29.

What do you get when three last-start winners and a couple who narrowly missed joining that group are tossed together in the same race?

The answer: A sizzling affair which should have racegoers off their seats and cheering madly as the action unfolds on their TV screens.

That is what awaits us in Race 4 on Saturday, when Everest and Big Tiger - who were beaten last time out - join last-start winners Al Meqdam, Illustrious and Dimesso in a dash for cash over 1,200m.

It's a head-scratcher when sorting them out as each seems to hold a claim.

Illustrious (41.5sec), Dimesso (39.2sec), Everest (36.8sec) and Big Tiger (37.4sec) all worked with gusto on Tuesday morning. From their workouts, any one of them could win the Novice.

As for Al Meqdam, the last remaining contender from that group, he was missing from the action on Tuesday but threw his hat into the ring with a solid workout yesterday morning.

With Shafrizal Saleh in the saddle, he was hard held to run 600m in 40.8sec.

It wasn't the fastest of hit-outs but it would have stripped the four-year-old of any rust, which may have accumulated since his last - and only - win in late May.

Yes, the youngster from Michael Clements' yard is - after a four-month hiatus - ready to pick up from where he left off.