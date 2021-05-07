Al Qaasim in top form

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) AFTER THE STORM has a winning chance first-up.

(4) ENGLISH PRINCESS can finally break the duck.

(5) SHAHIDI is in good form. Should fight out the finish.

(11) KEARA was unlucky last time. Can go one better.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) PARIS OPERA scored last start over this course and distance. Can make it back to back.

(5) ESCAPE TO VEGAS was slowly away when third in a decent field last time.

(7) QUE COSAS could pop up for a placing.

(10) VALERIANA is clearly better than her last run suggests.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) AL QAASIM is in good form. Should come up tops.

(2) JASPERO also has a winning chance in this line-up.

(4) GUAQUISTADOR has improved. Must be respected.

(5) CAPTAIN CALICO is in good form. Can go close again.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) TIME OFF showed improvement last time. Can consider.

(2) EAST COAST STAR has been disappointing, but can bounce back to score.

(3) GALACTICO ran her best race last time.

(4) SHOWTIME BABY is consistent. Deserves respect.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) MEERCAT was runner-up behind a decent sort last time. With improvement, should go one better.

(3) STORM COMMANDER fought on for a nice win last time. Can follow up.

(5) BUSH FEVER is clearly better than his last run suggests.

(8) FULL SCORE is improving. Ready to win again.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ZETA JONES only tired late last time. Should prefer this shorter distance.

(3) WALDORF ASTORIA has a winning chance in this open race.

(8) NOBLE PRINCESS clearly likes the Polytrack and can go close.

(7) LA DUCHESSE runs on nicely when at her best. Has to be considered.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) EARTH HOUR scored a good win last time over rival (2) MARMARA SEA. There has never been too much between the two of them and they should fight out the finish again.

(3) NIMCHA has ability. Is not out of it making his local debut.

(5) SAILING LIZARD has made vast improvement. Respect.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) FALLING FOR YOU was an emphatic winner last start. Worth watching again.

(2) PHIL'S POWER is consistent. Should be right there.

(12) ALL IN LINE is doing well under the care of trainer Alan Greeff.

(4) TURN IT UP HARVEY is expected to run well.