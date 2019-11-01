Alameery looks cherry-ripe

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) FESTIVE GIRL showed big improvement to finish ahead of (1) LINDA LOVES LACE in a meeting two months ago, when the latter was well supported but lost ground at the start and has gone close in her only subsequent outing. Both will be competitive with progress.

(6) LADY LU is another improver with earning ability.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomer (7) SILVER MARIA.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

Watch the many first-timers, especially (5) BERGERAC, (14) PRINCE EVLANOFF and (12) POR UNA CABEZA.

(1) INSIDE POLITICS has been close-up recently and shouldn't be far off.

(9) FLYCATCHER, (4) ARRAN, (10) IRON MIKE and (17) STORM COMMANDER are sure to improve on debut and must be included.

(13) POWER SHOT found support on debut and races as a gelding now.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) PINKERTON makes most appeal on exposed form and won't be a maiden for much longer. He's gone close in both starts since returning to the Cape and needn't make any improvement to play a leading role.

(2) MATCHLESS CAPTAIN, (3) DOPPIO ORO and improving (7) RONALDO (blinkers retained) have shown enough to be competitive.

But a bigger threat could come from well-bred newcomer (5) AL'S MY DADDY.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(7) ALAMEERY races as a gelding for the first time and should know more about it. The one to beat.

(1) ENDANGERED is improving and the form has been franked.

(5) TITELIST shouldn't be far off them again.

(2) JACKPOT JEWEL could make the quartet.

Watch the first-timers, especially (18) ENCORE.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) LIT has hit the woodwork in both starts over this trip and could go one better.

(3) GOLD MEDAL has a wide draw to overcome but should have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

(9) MYHOPESANDDREAMS and (2) ALFRED'S LEGACY improved last time out when stepped up in distance, so could make their presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) BELLA ROSA finished like a train on debut and the little extra ground from a good draw should see her go close.

(15) TRAPICHE eased in the betting on debut but ran on smartly to take second. Look for improvement.

Ignore the last run of (7) FLAGSHIP FUND. She pulled up distressed.

(2) VARQUERA, (1) WILD THOUGHTS, (10) FIREWORKS, (13) PEACEONTHEROCKS and (14) POWER PRINCESS could feature.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) FLEECED went close in a similar contest last time out.

(4) ON THE SCENT scored last start and is still improving.

(2) PHILOMENA had excuses last start. He is capable of better.

(1) SANSKRIFT is a big threat at this level.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) IDEAL DAY was a tad unlucky not to have won in his first run as a gelding but could make amends.

(13) IMPERIOUS DUKE was outpaced on debut and will relish the extra ground.

(6) TUNNELOFLOVE has a shout but (14) PAW PATROL could make up the deficit on his debut effort.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) CAMP DAVID (form franked), (6) CAPTAIN ELLIODOR and (8) AQUA BOLT have to step up after maiden wins but are still improving, so should be competitive.

(1) READY TO RUMBLE and (10) MOON ROCK are effective over this course and distance, so could make their presence felt, too.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(5) MILL QUEEN has her comeback run. She beat stablemates (1) COCKNEY PRIDE (good run subsequently) and (6) SNOW PALACE convincingly in a KZN feature and should confirm from pole position.

(9) WISTERIA WALK is unbeaten and on a hat-trick bid.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(2) MERAKI is most effective over this distance.

Consistent (1) ORAKAL fits a similar profile but may lack readiness after a layoff.

Veteran (3) WAITING FOR RAIN has run his best recent races over this trip, so must be respected.

(4) BERNIE has also proven capable beyond sprints.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(1) HELLO WINTER HELLO and (2) QUICKSTEP LADY confirmed the promise of their debut outings with doubles. This represents a sterner test of their mettle but both should make further progress to be competitive.

(4) FERRARI RED caught the eye last start behind a filly who has since run well at Grade 2 level.