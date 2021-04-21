All appears good for Perfect Princess

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) CHOLLIMA will beat all if taking to the Polytrack. His earlier form was steady and his run in a feature over a bit more ground was a solid effort.

(10) NOBLE TRIP made a fair debut at Scottsville, but was lost early in that race and it could happen again.

(3) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT and (2) FASSI have shown potential and jump from decent draws, so need to be respected. It won't take a star first-timer to win this and on riding arrangements (8) HASTA MANANA could be the one to follow.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) LET'S NOT LINGER could open her account. She did well from a wide draw last time and, from a better gate, should have every chance.

(7) DIAMONDS AND TOADS looked dangerous again recently and this could be the right type of race for her.

(1) INDOMAVEL wasn't disgraced when stepping up from 1,200m to 1,600m. She has the best of the draw and leading rider Lyle Hewitson should make it count.

(3) HIGH BORN is next best.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(10) DECORATED was too eager in his penultimate race and then got going too late last time out. He is back on the Poly and could get the timing right.

(8) MYSTIC MASTER has been kept on the turf until now. He should have won by now but only the race will show if he enjoys the synthetic surface.

(4) SEATTLE BEAT ran a fair race on the Poly. He has the better barrier again and may relish being back on the Poly.

(7) CAPE FOULWIND, (9) KOURA and (5) UPLIFTED have all shown enough to earn money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) PERFECT PRINCESS has a lot going for her. She is in good form and on running style should be suited to the Poly.

(11) GOLIGHTLY has also shown useful ability but is racing after a rest.

(6) INTUITIVE could be a big threat if enjoying the longer trip. The 1,600m will suit.

(3) QUICKSTEP LADY turned in good work on local debut. She is fitter and should have every chance.

(7) FIRE FAERIE won a nice race but has more to do.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) HEARTSEASE takes on her elders on the Poly. It's not easy but she has been improving with each start.

(8) AALSMEER found one just better last time and, having finished runner-up in two of her last three, she must be taken seriously.

(1) MAUSSANE showed promise in winning her maiden at the third start. She is the one to watch especially from draw one.

(2) ANMER HALL looks a lot better than her last two. She may prefer this shorter trip.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(6) ICE IMPERIAL has not been disgraced in stronger company since winning her maiden. She should relish the drop in class.

(1) HEREINAFTER has been a bit costly to follow but it is just a matter of time before she notches up her second career win.

(8) MAID IN FRANCE made progress over this track and trip and is getting a lot closer. She has drawn a bad gate.

(5) TANGO TIME and (7) HOT MONEY seem capable of winning a race like this.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) LION'S HEAD and (9) LOOK FOR HOUNDS have been gelded and could make big improvement. The former was not too convincing in handicaps but could blossom as he matures.

(4) VIA SALARIA impressed in his only run on the Poly and is a 1,400m specialist, so warrants inclusion.

(1) RED SHIFT has an upset chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) PURPLE NKANYEZI ran out a convincing winner last time from a wide draw and has every chance of following up.

(7) EYE CATCHING may appreciate this forgiving surface after the firm tracks she has encountered.

(10) SUZI WOO needs to overcome a wide draw but is a hardy sort that could do just that.

Both (4) WINDOW TO AFRICA and (12) ARCTIC PRINCESS must be considered as well.