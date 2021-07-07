All bow to Impressive Queen

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) SON OF SILK is unlikely to get a better opportunity to open his account.

(6) LA BANQUIERE was second in a similar contest over course and distance last time and is likely to be a threat.

(2) TRAVEL MASTER has improved after being gelded.

(7) GOLDEN VISION ran well enough on debut over a similar trip to warrant consideration.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ANGRY WARRIOR has produced two promising displays over the track and trip.

(4) CHARLIE SQUADRON finished ahead of Angry Warrior on debut. With improvement, he should threaten again.

(11) RIDGE TO REEF, (12) RUNNING RIFLES and the well-related (16) VAN HUNKS are all likely improvers after pleasing introductions.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) DO SI DO and (10) PEUT ETRE MOI were eye-catching on debut over course and distance. Both are likely to improve with the benefit of that run so should be competitive.

(8) LOUIS' DIAMOND has finished in the money in her three starts. She was second over track and trip last start.

(12) WILDEST DREAMS is a well-bred newcomer and one for the notebook.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) IMPRESSIVE QUEEN was collared late last start when stepping up to this trip with blinkers. She may prove too good for these rivals.

(8) PHEDRA has the form and experience to pose the biggest threat. She has run well against older rivals and winners in her last two starts.

(7) PENNY TRUMPET ran well enough when stepping up in trip last time to warrant consideration. But riding arrangements suggest stablemate (6) NTINGA could be the pick.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) TRIPPLE JET has been consistent at this level and was a close third in a similar contest over this trip last time.

(1) DESTIN is held on form by that rival but could have more to offer with improved fitness.

(3) IRISH TRACTOR and (9) COOLUSIVE are both last-start winners and are capable if building on their recent success. But a bigger threat could come from the front-running (10) ELUSIVE TANGO, who is now ideally drawn and in receipt of weight from all.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) BEY SUYAY was narrowly beaten over this course and distance in a stronger race on his handicap debut. From a good draw off a slightly higher mark, he should go close again.

(3) DOUBLE CHARGE ran on from a long way back last time and should perform well again.

(7) TICKET TO RIDE has run well over shorter trips, so should be competitive.

(5) PATH OF CHOICE is better than his last start suggests and has a good draw.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) CHILLY WINTER was rewarded for consistency when beating (1) WINTER FURI over this course and distance last time. There should be little between the pair again.

(8) NOOSA PRINCESS is closely matched with the pair.

(2) GILLIAN ANNE arrives in good form and is another with claims.