All eyes on O’Hara, Ong and Logan

They are, you could say, the quiet achievers.

Like all the other trainers, they're up at dawn and they are trackside in time to watch the morning sky changing hue so spectacularly.

But the hue they are hoping for is the sheen on the coat of their horses when those morning workouts are done.

Jason Ong, John O'Hara and Donna Logan know all about it. They're at it every morning and they will be there again tomorrow.

For now though, they will be looking to Sunday.

With fingers crossed, they will be hoping their hard work pays off and their horses come through and deliver.

Yesterday morning, three of their Sunday runners impressed.

Ong's Special King finished his 600m gallop in 36.7sec. Logan's Gamely ran out the trip in 38.7sec, while Mr Big Brother, from O'Hara's yard, zipped over in 39.5sec.

While none are superstars, they are all good horses to have in the yard.

Already a seven-year-old, Special King is back in his comfort zone - Class 4.

His last run, a fortnight ago, produced a fourth in that race won by Qiji Acheeva.

It was his first time in Class 4 after a run of 30 starts in the higher grade and he clearly looked like he enjoyed himself.

The "King" is no slouch. His four wins and numerous minor placings have fattened his bank balance to a nice $307,000.

Although getting on in years, there's still plenty of racing left in those legs, so keep an eye on him.

The "King" could produce something really special in that 1,100m sprint on the Polytrack.

From Logan's yard, Gamely's last few runs suggest that he has rediscovered a zest for racing.

Last time out, on July 18, he came up against an in-form King Zoustar and he wasn't at all disgraced when second - less than a length behind the winner.

As we all know, King Zoustar went on to make it two on the trot just last Sunday.

Gamely's last four runs have produced two thirds and a second.

A veteran with 38 starts, he tackles the 1,200m on Sunday and, against his Class 5 pals, he should put in a decent effort.

So what about Mr Big Brother?

Well, one thing's certain. Now that he has tasted victory, there's no telling what he's going to do next.

Formerly racing as Mr Fat Kiddy, he could have resented the obese implications.

But the change of name and plenty of hard work by O'Hara seemed to have reaped dividends.

Mr Big Brother was the first leg of a solid O'Hara double on July 10. His other winner on the day was Miss Michelle.

It wasn't a walk in the park for Mr Big Brother. He was running in a competitive Maiden but jockey Saifudin Ismail squeezed every bit from out of his mount to beat Reignite.

Saifudin was in the saddle for yesterday's workout and he would have been pleased with the horse he had beneath him.

July has been a good month for O'Hara, Logan and Ong. Among them, they have saddled eight winners. There could be more in the offing.