All eyes will be on Broadway in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(10) DANSE MILORD finished runner-up in her last two and should know all about it now. However, she has to overcome a wide draw on her Poly debut.

(9) BINGIN BEACH wasn't far off Danse Milord when making her debut and now has a 4kg apprentice claim. She should relish the track and trip.

(8) ROUTE SIXTY SIX made her debut on the Highveld and can improve, especially if she takes to the track.

(7) HEARTSEASE is coming along nicely.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) KAYSON didn't give his best last time when heavily backed. In his defence, he was jarred and is obviously better than that run. He is one from one on the poly.

(4) WAYWOOD finished ahead of him when also encountering problems. He is better off at the weights and rates the value proposition.

(3) ZIVA LA WINTER tried different tactics in a stronger field last time. He is better up front and should improve.

(2) DI MAZZIO is back on his best surface after a fair run in a record-breaking time.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) MY BIG VISION ran a much-improved race with blinkers fitted. She stayed on strongly.

(3) UMKHOMAZI was eye- catching at last start when losing to My Big Vision. It could get close again.

(12) SIWA OASIS has run two good seconds over the course and distance but again has no luck with the draw.

(10) INDIGO MOON should enjoy the trip on pedigree and has run well over shorter.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(7) BROADWAY has been given time to mature and was impressive on debut at Scottsville. He should win this and is the one to watch.

(1) COMMAND CONTROL has been brought along steadily. He stayed on well over similar trip and has the best of the draw.

(4) KOMODOSAN made progress in his second start but went wrong thereafter.

(3) DECORATED has been lagging over shorter. He could improve over the longer trip.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) THERAVADA just needs to get the timing right after finishing second three times in a row. The form line of his last race has been franked and he should have every chance .

(5) SPIRIT OF MY FATE may have not enjoyed going further and cast his shoe in running at Scottsville.

(3) BERNIE'S DREAM has won only over 1,000m but is maturing and could be hard to peg back.

(8) BEDAZZLED JOKER is never one to take lightly. He is in good form but drops in distance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) FLY THE COUP was well backed in winning debut. He had things go wrong but won well enough to suggest he can follow up.

(7) WINTER WAVES won his Poly debut after two fair turf runs. He can only improve and may now prefer this longer trip.

(2) MAJORCA PALACE had wide draws in his two runs but won his last try in good style. He can follow up.

(8) GENTLEMAN'S WAY impressed last time.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) STELLA ACT was most impressive at Scottsville and looks a lot better than her earlier try and could win this.

(5) GLORY DAYS is racing after quite a lay-off, but the stable is expecting a good run.

(11) VIVID JET produced a fluent performance to win a decent handicap. A wide draw may spoil it for her today.

(7) RETAIL THERAPY is a force to be reckoned with at Greyville but is tested.